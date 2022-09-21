Edmond Masseuse Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Women

-

An Edmond masseuse is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

According to court filings, seven women have come forward and accused Dehong Lu, 55, of touching them inappropriately.

The women told police they were assaulted at China Healing Massage where Dehong was employed.

Edmond Police said at least two of Lu’s clients called 911.

One woman told dispatchers she went through with her massage despite initially feeling uneasy.

The woman said Dehong Lu entered the room, did not speak English and before long she said he disrobed her.

Scared and in shock the woman told the dispatcher Lu "touched all over her body."

Following one of Dehong Lu’s massages, another shaken woman called 911.

Police confronted Lu inside the business.

Lu denied inappropriately touching himself, and instead told police he was scratching an itch.

Detectives returned later with a warrant for his arrest.

Police said Lu is not a licensed masseuse.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond. He was in court Tuesday fighting to get it reduced.

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for a later time.



