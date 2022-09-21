Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC


Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 8:26 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries.

They said they don’t know the cause of the fire, but it has been contained.

This is a developing story.
