Duncan Man Accused Of Child Abuse After 3-Year-Old Dies In His Care

A Duncan man is behind bars on two complaints of child abuse after a 3-year-old in his care died Tuesday evening.

Ryan Towell, who was arrested Monday, was taken to the Stephens County Jail.

According to Duncan police, officers were called Monday morning to the Elm Terrace Apartments.

Officers and EMS arrived to the apartment and found a three-year-old child not breathing.

The child was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and then airlifted to OU Health in Oklahoma City.

Authorities said the child died just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the injuries sustained to the child were not consistent with Towell's original story.

Towell is not the father of the child. Police said he was looking after his girlfriend's children.

The child's mother was at work at the time of the injury.

Police said another child in Towell's care was also injured. The second child did not have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.








