Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 5:32 pm

By: News 9

An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate, who allegedly raped another inmate before walking away from the jail, has been arrested in Florida.

U.S. Marshals officials confirmed the arrest of 44-year-old Danta Thomas Tuesday, two months after he was booked into the OCDC in July.

Thomas is facing a first-degree rape charge and a first-degree attempted rape charge in Oklahoma County.

He is being detained at the St. John's County jail in St. Augustine, Florida.