Southwest Oklahoma City shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in a possible self-defense incident, and a woman is now in custody.

By: Graham Dowers

A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a late-night shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday in the 3000 block of SW 139th Street. According to preliminary reports, a woman shot a man believed to be her ex-partner. Authorities say the man is believed to have died at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting is being investigated as a possible act of self-defense.

