Southwest Oklahoma City shooting leaves man dead

Sunday, June 15th 2025, 6:54 am
A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a late-night shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday in the 3000 block of SW 139th Street. According to preliminary reports, a woman shot a man believed to be her ex-partner. Authorities say the man is believed to have died at the scene.
Investigators say the shooting is being investigated as a possible act of self-defense.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.
June 15th, 2025
May 8th, 2025
May 8th, 2025
June 16th, 2025
June 16th, 2025