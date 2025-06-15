Southwest Oklahoma City shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in a possible self-defense incident, and a woman is now in custody.

Sunday, June 15th 2025, 6:54 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a late-night shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday in the 3000 block of SW 139th Street. According to preliminary reports, a woman shot a man believed to be her ex-partner. Authorities say the man is believed to have died at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting is being investigated as a possible act of self-defense.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.
