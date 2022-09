Monday, September 19th 2022, 8:53 pm

Murder Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Enid Roommate

Jury selection began Monday for the criminal trial of Jarrod Bergman in Grant County.

Garfield County prosecutors charged Bergman with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and intimidation of a witness in 2020.

Enid police said they found evidence that Bergman was present at a shooting that killed Cord Allen, a former roommate of Bergman.

Related: Murder Suspect Caught On Side Of Road After Truck Breaks Down

Bergman’s trial is scheduled to last this week.