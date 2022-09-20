Monday, September 19th 2022, 10:13 pm

By: News 9

Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.

Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7.

Police identified the man killed as William Hesson.

Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar.

Locke and Holbert were arrested in Louisiana and are currently being held in a jail there.

Kakar was tracked to Arizona but was arrested in Shawnee where he is currently being detained in the Pottawatomie County Jail.

Police believe the shooting occurred due to an argument over marijuana. Hesson was accused of stealing marijuana from his employer.

Court documents show Hesson was shot in the head.

Two firearms used in the homicide were recovered from the backyard of a home in Shawnee. The home did not belong to any of the suspects.



