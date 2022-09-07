Body Found On Gravel Road In Pottawatomie County

Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 6:28 pm

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gravel road became a crime scene on Wednesday morning.

"We're just trying to lay anything out to see what could be significant for the case," said Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie.

Investigators have not released much information at this time. Law enforcement has confirmed that a 25-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"The call initially came in that there was a female laying in the fetal position in the road," said Undersheriff Dinwiddie.

The Pottawatomie County deputy who arrived on scene discovered that it was a man and he was dead.

"It's not a heavily trafficked road. You wouldn't really expect somebody to just be walking out there," Undersheriff Dinwiddie said.

Police have not confirmed whether the man was killed using multiple guns or how long his body may have been there.

"Like I say that's all part of the investigation and we can't talk about any of that," explained Undersheriff Dinwiddie.

A set of tire tracks did stick out to investigators. They said they came right near where the body was discovered.

"Especially on gravel roads you're always going to have multiple sets of tire tracks and things like that. We're just trying to lay anything out to see what could be significant for the case," said Undersheriff Dinwiddie.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed at this time.



