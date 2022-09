Monday, September 19th 2022, 6:31 pm

By: News 9

A wildfire burned Monday afternoon in Logan County.

The fire was reported near Hiwassee Road between County Road 76 to the north and College Avenue to the south.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire as it burned down one barn, but others area of the property were also on fire.

No other structures have been affected by the fire.

The fire has since been contained.

This is a developing story.