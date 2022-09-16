Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement

Friday, September 16th 2022, 11:01 am

By: News 9

The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.

According to Reid, the cross-country meet taking place at Choctaw Creek Park, as well as all other schools, will not be affected by the situation.

This is a developing story.