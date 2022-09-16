Oklahoma Looking To Solve Statewide Childcare Crisis

Friday, September 16th 2022, 7:32 am

By: News 9

The state is announcing a new start-up grant program to address an ongoing childcare crisis across the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said 34 of 77 counties in the state are in childcare deserts.

Carrie Williams, executive director for the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness, said this issue isn't new, but the pandemic shed a light on the problem.

"During the pandemic about 30% of providers closed actually their doors," Williams said. "Now we've rebounded as a state, but not all the way to where we were pre-pandemic levels."

To apply for a grant, click here.



