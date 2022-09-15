False Active Shooter Call Puts Bishop McGuinness High School On Alert

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 6:04 pm

A 911 call reporting an active shooter Thursday at Bishop McGuiness High School has been determined to be a false report.

Oklahoma City police said two off-duty officers were at the school when the call came in just after 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said they immediately began to search for the potential threat.

Meanwhile, some worried parents also came to the school themselves to pick up their children.

Officers meticulously went through the building to ensure there was no threat.