Thursday, September 15th 2022, 6:00 pm

By: News 9

There was a heavy police presence at Bishop McGuinness High School after a false call said there was a shooting at the school.

Two off duty officers were at the school at the time of the call and worked to begin clearing the school. They discovered the threat was false.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were called to the school out of an abundance of caution.

No threat was discovered, students were released from school about 15 minutes later than usual.