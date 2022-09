Thursday, September 15th 2022, 6:45 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming it's newest addition: a newborn okapi calf.

The new calf is a male, born to first-time mom, Kayin.

Zoo officials said Kayin and her calf are doing well and already bonding.

This is the 7th okapi calf born at the zoo. The last one was Kayin herself, back in 20-15.