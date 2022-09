Thursday, September 15th 2022, 3:56 pm

By: News 9

Bethany Man Arrested After Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle In NW OKC

A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night.

Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany.

The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police.

Authorities said Rocha’s grandparents were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.