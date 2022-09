Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 10:10 pm

By: News 9

A Canadian County jury has found Joshua Jennings guilty of first-degree murder.

Jennings was accused of killing his former girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter Paisley Cearley in 2020.

Cearley was in Jennings' care at a Yukon apartment when she was injured. She died a day later at the hospital.

The jury recommended that Jennings be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.