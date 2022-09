Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 5:35 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Oklahoma's attorney general objects to a proposed change from the U.S. Department of Education.

Education Department officials want the term "gender identity" to replace "sex" for the purposes of Title IX which prevents sexual discrimination in schools and sports. State attorney general John O'Connor said the change would undermine decades of advancement for women in school and athletics.