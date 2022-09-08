Thursday, September 8th 2022, 6:44 pm

New OU Health Sciences Campaign Begins For Students Interested In STEM

University of Oklahoma educators hit the streets Thursday in hopes of recruiting the next generation of students into the medical field.

OU Health Sciences Center officials are calling their massive new vehicle the “Health Sciences Explorer.”

"For us, this is an outreach for kiddos while they are still in high school and grade school to get exposure," OU Health Sciences Center vice provost for Academic Affairs and Faculty Development Valerie Williams said.

The ‘Explorer’ is a 38-foot-long vehicle equipped with all things healthcare.

"There are things you can put together and microscopes, and there are tools and materials in there for learning," Williams said.

Hands-on learning for students across the state is now available.

"After the pandemic, we are finding that people haven't been able to be out around each other,” Williams said. “We haven't been able to bring people to the health science center.”

OU is focusing on directly targeting rural, tribal and underserved communities showing kids who might never see what a life in medicine could bring.

"Data shows students from Oklahoma who study medicine and complete their residency here in the state are more likely to return to their communities to practice medicine," OU College of Medicine assistant dean of diversity, inclusion and community engagement Dr. Robert Salinas said.

Along with what can be taught inside the bus, they will also be able to conduct health screenings with partnering locations.