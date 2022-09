Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Police said one person was injured in a drive by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

The victim was shot in the arm just before 7:30 p.m. while walking down the 2300 block of S Central Ave, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries, police said.

There are no suspects at this time, said police.

This is a developing story.