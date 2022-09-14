OCPD: Deadly Stabbing In 1999 Ruled As Homicide

New charges could be filed against two men convicted in a deadly stabbing in 1999.
Oklahoma City police said James Lesley and Ricardo Blonner killed a pregnant woman near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road.
The woman's baby, Kasiah Scott, was delivered. She died in 2019.
Last month, the medical examiner ruled Scott's death a homicide due to birth complications connected with the original stabbing.
The Oklahoma County district attorney will decide if Lesley and Blonner will face new charges.