Stillwater Police identify found child

Stillwater police are seeking the public’s help to identify a child found near E. 6th Avenue and reunite them with their family.

By: Graham Dowers

UPDATE: The child has been reunited with their family.

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a child found Saturday morning around East 6th Avenue.

Officers say they are currently with the child but have not yet been able to determine their identity. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the child or may have information to come forward.

“If you have any information or believe you know the child’s identity, please contact us immediately at 405-372-4171,” the department said in a public statement.

Police did not release additional details about the child’s age or condition, but confirmed efforts are underway to reunite the child with their family.



