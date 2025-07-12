Stillwater Police identify found child

Stillwater police are seeking the public’s help to identify a child found near E. 6th Avenue and reunite them with their family.

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 12:01 pm

By: Graham Dowers


STILLWATER, Okla. -

UPDATE: The child has been reunited with their family.

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a child found Saturday morning around East 6th Avenue.

Officers say they are currently with the child but have not yet been able to determine their identity. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the child or may have information to come forward.

“If you have any information or believe you know the child’s identity, please contact us immediately at 405-372-4171,” the department said in a public statement.

Police did not release additional details about the child’s age or condition, but confirmed efforts are underway to reunite the child with their family.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 12th, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 1st, 2025

June 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025