Norman School Board Hears Public Comment After Teacher Resigns Over HB 1775 Protest

A group of five Norman Public School community members expressed their concern for the district’s teachers following the resignation of Summer Boismier, who resigned from the position after she was put on administrative leave for an in-class protest of a state law.

“I’m afraid we're going to have such a hard time recouping from this in our district,” said MarryAnn Martin. “And we're going to lose educators that are top notch and world-class because of things that have happened this year, specifically.”

“Basically, it's a cancel culture move,” said Cynthia Rogers. “I don't think there's a place for that in education.”

Five total speakers spoke in defense of Boismier, some even wearing shirts that read “Read Banned Books.”

Boismier told News 9 she continues to protest HB 1775, a state law that prohibits public school teachers from making students uncomfortable in regard to race and gender.

On the first day of school last month, her students at Norman High School walked into the classroom to find the bookshelves covered with paper that read “Books the state doesn’t want you to read,” and posted a QR code sticker that linked to the Brooklyn Library’s page of “books unbanned.”

Boismier said the district put her on administrative leave after the first day of school. She later resigned.

Boismier said one problem is the ambiguous threshold for violating the law.

The law has left teachers “to try and try and make sense of-- how do I follow a law that is essentially designed to make sure I don't do my job. There is pervasive fear,” Boismier said.

The board did not have any formal agenda item related to Boismier’s resignation. The district’s superintendent did not comment following the meeting.

