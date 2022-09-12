Sassy Mama: Easy Cinnamon Rolls

Monday, September 12th 2022, 6:41 pm

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make easy cinnamon rolls.





Easy Cinnamon Rolls





Ingredients

2 cans Grands refrigerated cinnamon rolls, save frosting

1 cup whipped cream

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon





Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 casserole pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Place the cinnamon rolls in the pan, and pour the whipped cream over the cinnamon rolls. In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.

Pour the mixture over the cinnamon rolls and place in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven, and use the frosting from the cans to spread over the top. Enjoy!