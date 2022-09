Monday, September 12th 2022, 4:19 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street.

OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out.

Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Police said the driver was eventually arrested on complaints for eluding police, driving under the influence and attempt to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.