Status Hearing Set for Former Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip

By: Deanne Stein

Richard Glossip, once on death row in Oklahoma, is back at a legal crossroads. With his murder conviction overturned in February, Glossip has been held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center since April, waiting, once again, for the state’s decision.

Nine Execution Dates — No Final Judgment

For nearly 30 years, Glossip has faced execution nine times. Despite multiple delays, questions around his conviction have only grown.

“I’m not a murderer, and I don’t deserve to die for this,” Glossip said during a past clemency hearing.

Prosecutorial Misconduct at the Center of Case

The U.S. Supreme Court found serious due process violations in Glossip’s trial. According to the ruling, prosecutors allowed false testimony and withheld evidence — including details about the state’s key witness, Justin Sneed.

Sneed’s undisclosed psychiatric treatment was never shared with jurors, a fact that some legal experts feel could have changed the outcome of the case.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond: Guilty, But Denied a Fair Trial

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has publicly criticized the prosecution's handling of the case, pointing to destroyed evidence and missteps that compromised Glossip’s right to a fair trial.

“I do not believe Richard Glossip is innocent,” Drummond said after the ruling in February. “But I believe he did not receive a fair trial.”

Who Is Justin Sneed?

Sneed, a handyman at the Best Budget Inn in Oklahoma City, confessed to the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese. He testified that Glossip offered him $10,000 to commit the crime.

In exchange for that testimony, Sneed avoided the death penalty and is serving a life sentence. Glossip, based largely on Sneed’s account, was sentenced to death.

Victim’s Family Still Waiting for Justice

Nearly three decades later, the Van Treese family continues to grieve and wait for a final resolution. Emotions remain raw as legal proceedings drag on.

“On January 7th, 1997, that’s the day my entire world shattered,” said Donna Van Treese, widow of Barry Van Treese at a past clemency hearing for Glossip.

What Happens Next?

Glossip’s legal team is preparing to take the case back to Oklahoma County District Court. While prosecutors continue to review the case, a status hearing is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

“My job right now is to get him out of there as quickly as I can,” said Don Knight, Glossip’s attorney.