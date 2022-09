Saturday, September 10th 2022, 6:45 pm

By: News 9

25-Year-Old Man Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire

An apartment fire in SW Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital, authorities say.

The Drexel Flats apartments at SW 89th St. and Drexel Ave. caught fire and hospitalized a man who inhaled smoke, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Authorities say the fire is out and there is no word on other injuries or the cause of the fire. Firefighters say it started in the living room.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene.

Stay tuned for updates.