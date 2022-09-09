Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC

Friday, September 9th 2022, 6:27 pm

Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide.

Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself.

Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd Street.

Neighbors told News 9 that neighbors were shocked and saddened by the news.

News 9 talked to the neighbors off camera about the shooting. They said Constance, or Connie as her friends knew her, was a God-fearing woman and one of the nicest people on the block. They also said they knew little about her son.

According to police, there is no indication that the shooting was planned or what the motive of Noel was.

Outside of minor traffic violations, Shaffer does not have a criminal record.

If you have information, contact law enforcement.



