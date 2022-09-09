Friday, September 9th 2022, 10:25 am

By: News 9

Thousands Of 9/11 First Responders Dealing With Chronic Health Issues

It's been more than two decades since the September 11 attacks, and tens of thousands of first responders are still dealing with chronic health issues after their exposure to toxic dust and debris.

Doctors said they see responders with obstructive airway disease, asthma, cancer, PTSD and depression.

A recent study showed that responders with these issues are more likely to have a more severe infection of COVID-19.

It's estimated that more than 80,000 responders are enrolled in World Trade Center Health programs.



