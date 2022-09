Friday, September 9th 2022, 10:10 am

By: News 9

News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope will be returning to the News 9 newsroom Monday.

Lacey has been out the newsroom for a few months on maternity leave.

News 9's Robin Marsh, Lacie Lowry and Cassie Heiter discussed her return during Friday's News 9 at 9 a.m.