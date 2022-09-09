Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 7:05 pm

A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park.

Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris but up on the second floor.

The chase started around 1 p.m. along Interstate 44. A passerby gave authorities on patrol a heads up that an erratic driver was about to pass a deputy and Puckett did.

The sheriff’s office said the driver side-swiped one car and almost hit an 18-wheeler in the process.

Authorities said the chase became dangerous to continue that the deputy pulled back. The pursuit picked back up again when Puckett exited Interstate 44 at the Remington Park exit.

The second leg of the chase was even shorter. Puckett drove straight into the casino's front door.

The suspect then jumped or fell out of the truck, ran upstairs and was ultimately arrested by deputies.

"A lot of folks believe, ‘Well, it's probably not an emergency. It doesn't rise to that level.’ Yes, it does,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Aaron Brilbeck said. “Definitely call 911. We'll get somebody to check it out. Get as much information as you can. The license plate, description of the vehicle. But definitely call 911.”

Puckett was taken in an ambulance with a head injury. It is not yet known what charges he will face, but the truck came back as stolen.