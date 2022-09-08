OHP Trooper, Suspect Injured Following Pursuit, Crash In Woodward County

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 4:39 pm

By: News 9

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a stolen vehicle suspect were injured following a pursuit and crash Thursday morning in Woodward County.

According to OHP, troopers said the pursuit of a stolen truck started out of Amarillo on U.S. Route 412 between Woodward and Fort Supply.

An OHP trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI), and both vehicles rolled off the roadway, OHP said.

The trooper was transported to a Woodward hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to OHP.

The suspect was transported in the same conditions, troopers said.

This is a developing story.



