OHP Trooper, Suspect Injured Following Pursuit, Crash In Woodward County

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a stolen vehicle suspect were injured following a pursuit and crash Thursday morning in Woodward County.
According to OHP, troopers said the pursuit of a stolen truck started out of Amarillo on U.S. Route 412 between Woodward and Fort Supply.
An OHP trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI), and both vehicles rolled off the roadway, OHP said.
The trooper was transported to a Woodward hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to OHP.
The suspect was transported in the same conditions, troopers said.
This is a developing story.