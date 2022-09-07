Metro Advocate For Victims Of Sexual Assault Offers Support And Resources

Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 10:19 am

The abduction and murder of a Memphis, Tennessee teacher who was out jogging has shocked the nation.

However, situations like this can happen anywhere. Oklahoma city police said this week someone attempted to sexually assault a woman while she was on a walk in the metro, but she was able to escape.

Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sgt. Gary Knight said though it is rare, random attacks like these can happen.

"A woman had been simply out for a walk and her adult son indicated he heard her screaming outside," Knight said. "He ran outside and actually saw a man on top of her."

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect, Laquez Lancaster, on a rape complaint.

"There is no indication at this point that the victim knew this man at all which makes this a very rare a very unique type of case to us," said Knight.

The YWCA provides crisis response services to women.

Mikela Rhodes, the director of Sexual Assault Advocacy at YWCA Oklahoma City, said there are a few things women can do to feel more safe.

Rhodes recommended that women should share their location with someone they trust, and when they will leave and expect to return.

Rhodes also said mobile apps, such as Noonlight, can trigger a request for emergency services at a moment's notice.

Even while taking precautions, things can happen, and Rhodes said she wants victims to know it is never their fault.

"Victims shouldn't be responsible for not becoming victims," Rhodes said. "Someone made a choice to commit an act of violence against them and that is very much out of our control."

Rhodes said the YWCA averages around 450 sexual assault exams a year, and that a majority of victims are assaulted by someone they know.