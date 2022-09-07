Edmond First In Oklahoma To Complete Missing Child Readiness Program

Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 10:25 am

By: Natalie Cruz

The City of Edmond's Emergency Communications Center has taken additional steps to tackle missing children’s cases by completing a national missing kids readiness program.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) offers a readiness program. Edmond is the first city in Oklahoma to complete the program.

Nationally, the program promotes the best practices for responding to calls for missing, abducted and sexually exploited children. Several law enforcement agencies across the nation participate in the readiness program.

Benjamin Curry, the communications and compliance supervisor for the City of Edmond, said their team is already implementing the new policies that include lengthy checklists, crisis intervention techniques and handling procedures.

“One significant component is quality assurance," Curry said. "Any missing or reported calls that come in we get a report and check on those cases at the end of the week to make sure we handled all of those cases that week.”

Curry said they hope other agencies across the state will join in on their partnership.



