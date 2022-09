Sunday, September 4th 2022, 7:51 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that two more confirmed cases of monkeypox have been added to Oklahoma's number.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 24 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to CDC data.

Vaccines are available for people who have been sexually active in the last two weeks, men who identify as gay or bisexual and transgender individuals.

People who have had skin to skin contact in an area where monkeypox is circulating at high levels are also eligible.