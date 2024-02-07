CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Targeting Dairy Products

Wednesday, February 7th 2024, 10:23 am
After a listeria outbreak caused two deaths across the country, the Centers for Disease Control is warning Americans of dairy products that could be contaminated.
The company Rizo Lopez Foods has now recalled more than 60 soft cheese, sour cream, and yogurt products from brands such as Tio Francisco and Cardenas.
In addition to the two deaths, the listeria outbreak also caused illness in 26 people.
