Sunday, September 4th 2022, 8:33 pm

By: News 9

An 88-year-old man has been found alive and well after being reported missing from his home, according to Oklahoma City police.

According to police, Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest 17th Street and North Walker Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Wallace had a small poodle with him and police said he suffers health-related issues that require attention.

