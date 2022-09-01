Cleveland County Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Man

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 9:03 pm

A search team assembled in Cleveland County Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing man.

According to investigators Jeremy Reagan’s wife last saw him August 9 at their Forrest Park home.

Reagan's pickup was located at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in Cleveland County where searches have been combing the area.

According to Jeremy’s wife, Heather, her husband frequented the preserve.

“He was out there many, many times, sometimes every weekend for scouting for upcoming deer season, and if he could get a hog or coyote,” said wife, Heather Reagan.

Heather said Jeremy, 40, spent days at a time enjoying what nature provided. But she says when he didn't return, she filed a missing person's report.

“It's very unlike him to disappear without a trace and not contact his family in any way,” said Reagan.

Private Detective Jathan Hunt was contacted by family.

“Families are devastated, this is a new thing for them, they are missing a loved one,” said Jathan Hunt, private detective.

Since Jeremy's disappearance, Hunt said teams of law enforcement, K-9's, volunteer searchers, and family members have assembled.

Most recently, Wednesday morning, in unforgiving terrain. If her husband, a survivalist was injured, Heather said she believed he could hang on.

“I think with the bare minimum of what he had around him, he could survive for a while,” said Reagan.

Thursday marks the start of dove hunting season. Signs with Jeremy's pictures now line the preserve.

“It’s really important that any hunters be aware there is a missing person,” said Hunt.

Jeremy was last seen wearing a yellow shirt he was last photographed in.

According to Jeremy’s wife, the incredible husband and father are desperately needed at home.

“We just need to know he's okay, if he needs time, we just need to know he's okay,” said Heather Reagan.

More searches are in the works, family is asking for more volunteers.



