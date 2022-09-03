Edmond Police Trying To Identify ‘Peeping Tom’

Friday, September 2nd 2022, 8:56 pm

Edmond police are on the lookout for a man accused of peeping through windows of an Edmond home near Coffee Creek and Bryant.

Many of the people who live in the area said this community has been their home for years. For Marilyn Marusa, decades.

“I've lived here since ‘91. It has big lots everybody has at least an acre,” Marusa said.

A neighborhood where everyone knows each other, but recently a family said they noticed something strange.

“Dad was outside and saw some strange footprints outside his teen daughter's window in the dirt. They didn't match his or anyone else's in the home. So, this kind of peaked his suspicion,” Edmond PIO Emily Ward said.

Dad felt something wasn't right and installed cameras.

“I don't think you even need to be a parent to be offended or feel violated by this video,” Ward said.

The video showing a man lurking through his property peeping through his daughter's bedroom.

“It's not normal, but I’m surprised again because all people here are very friendly,” Julian Cruz said.

“If I had kids or something I would be upset,” Marusa said.

Neighbors and police both said this is rare for Edmond.

“Like somebody tried to steal my sprinkler. The police came, like they're pretty good at taking care of stuff like that in Edmond,” Marusa said.

Marusa hopes this is the same case for this family.

“I hope they find out who it is and make sure it's just random or did he pick them because he knew them. That would concern me,” Marusa said.

Police say the family does not know the man on the video. If you have any information on who this may be you're asked to call 405-359-4491.



