Friday, September 2nd 2022, 10:11 pm

Over 80,000 Fans Expected At Oklahoma Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium For First Game

The University of Oklahoma football team is preparing for its first game of the season Saturday afternoon against the University of Texas at El Paso.

The Norman Police Department will be managing traffic, as multiple streets near the stadium will be closed or altered for the crowd. Click here for more information from NPD.

Gameday safety is a top priority and OU has is preparing for over 85,000 fans to enter the stadium on Saturday.

According to OU officials, the university is committed to keeping the campus as safe as possible.

OU released an official statement to News 9.

“The university is committed to the safety, security, and well-being of our campus community. Keeping our campus as safe as possible is achieved through a multifaceted approach and a constant assessment of procedures. For large events on campus, including football game days, officers from the OU Police Department, Norman Police Department, and other various metro agencies and the region are available and on-site to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

In addition, OUPD, the OU Department of Campus Safety and key university administrators participate in regular trainings throughout the year alongside agency partners – including NIMS/ICS training, scenario-based training exercises, and facility site surveys – to maintain skills and to ensure a rapid response during an emergency. Additionally, administrators meet regularly to evaluate potential threats to the university community, then take appropriate action.

Throughout the year, OUPD works to educate our campus community through training, educational presentations, and discussions. OU was the first university in the nation to begin implementing a Knox Box rapid response e-key access program to give all first responders quick access to building occupants in an emergency. The university is currently reviewing access control and additional surveillance technology on campus. Community members are always encouraged to notify OUPD of any suspicious or criminal activity."

Guests going inside the stadium must be aware of some of the safety guidelines:

No strollers or baby carriers Clear purses are allowed No noise makers

For a full list please, click here.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium.