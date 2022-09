Thursday, September 1st 2022, 8:50 pm

By: News 9

Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Pauls Valley Teen In 2019

A 24-year-old man plead guilty in federal court Thursday in connection to the murder of a Pauls Valley teen.

Police have still not found the body of 17-year-old Faith Lindsey.

Tanner Washington was originally charged with first degree murder in Pontotoc County, but his case was thrown out following the US Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

Washington was charged federally and Wednesday he pleaded guilty to second degree murder.