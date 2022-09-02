Thursday, September 1st 2022, 8:52 pm

Vehicle Crashes Into Enid Business On Its Last Day Of Operation

An Enid coffee shop’s last day brought more cleanup than expected.

The owners of Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria said they didn’t expect their Willow Road location to go out with such a bang Wednesday.

Closing day is never easy, but co-owner Corey Keller is staying positive as he packs up the remaining supplies and furniture.

“People have been telling us stories about being engaged here, finding their first love here,” Keller said. “Just all of these amazing stories.”

This location was the original Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse. It was nearing 20 years of operation.

On the back wall, customers wrote little notes of gratitude, sharing 20 years of memories.

What happened on the last day is one that few customers will not forget.

“It was a crazy experience,” Keller said.

It became a closing with an unexpected opening.

“They heard a loud bang and in came the car,” Keller said.

Most patrons were near the back when a blue Tesla model Y came barreling through the front.

According to the incident report, the driver told police he was parked in a spot out front. He claimed he put the car in reverse, but it didn’t go backward.

Instead, the car jumped the curb, hit a column and crashed through the glass store front and narrowly missed a customer.

Miraculously, Keller said no one was hurt including the driver.

“He was just visibly shook up as well,” Keller said. “I think he was embarrassed more than anything.”

Less than 24 hours after the crash, the store sits empty, but the owners’ hearts are full.

“We’re just going to use the rest of the day packing up the memories here in the store and move on to a new location,” Keller said.

It will be a location he said that better fits the current coffee model.

“The demand for drive-thru coffee is a lot more prominent,” Keller said. “With this place not having a drive-thru, well yesterday, we got a drive-thru made.”

Now, they’re bringing along one more memory.

They owners said this new location will be the third in Enid. They also said they are planning for three more and a restaurant on the horizon.