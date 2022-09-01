Moore High School Yearbook Students Receive Generous Donation After Theft

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 5:51 pm

Yearbooks are a big part of capturing the memories of the school year. Sadly, the yearbook class at Moore High School returned from summer break to a horrible surprise.

When yearbook teacher Crystal Bonds got to her classroom, she could tell something wasn’t right.

“I noticed my room, my storage room was a little disheveled, it wasn’t how we had organized it and left it when we left at the end of the school year, and my iPads were gone,” said Bonds.

She quickly discovered it wasn’t just the iPads that were missing.

“Then it prompted me to start checking everything and that’s when I just started, it was just one thing after another, and just noticed more and more things were gone,” said Bonds.

The estimated cost of the missing items was around $3,700. What hit even harder, students were the ones who raised the money for the equipment.

“It was pretty shocking, because it’s just like, why would you come and steal from a high school yearbook class. We’re just a bunch of high schoolers trying to make a yearbook,” said Ava Taylor, a Moore High School Yearbook student.

Equally as painful, the thief took the class snacks.

“Oh my God, the snacks! Out of everything why the snacks? Like we love our snacks,” said Baileigh Anderson Moore High School Yearbook student.

Ms. Bonds mentioned the theft to photographer and former yearbook student Greg Conder, who immediately had an idea.

“It impacted me a lot. Soon as I heard, the next morning I sent the email to Jared, just to let him know what happened and to see if he could help any at all,” said Conder.

Jared Polin is a social media photographer in Philadelphia, with a give back program called “Fund A Photographer”. Greg sent him an email explaining what happened.

“I sent it to him, and his only response was, what’s your address,” said Conder.

After all they had been through, expectations were pretty low for what could happen.

“Well maybe we’ll get a camera to replace what we lost you know. I never, ever imagined it would be what we got, at all. You can ask my kids, I was shaking,” said Bonds.

The items received were valued well over the cost of what was stolen.

“I just thank you. I’ve been in shock. I haven’t even been able to put into words how much it means to me and my staff for this,” said Bonds.

The class has reached out to Polin just to say thank you.



