Thursday, September 1st 2022, 9:49 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma health leaders are keeping an eye on New York after wastewater samples there test positive for traces of poliovirus.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that mostly affects children 5 years old or younger.

After a global vaccination effort throughout the mid-to-late 20th century, polio had been largely eradicated, with naturally occurring cases of polio being incredibly rare.