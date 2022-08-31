Promise Pointe Foundation Helping The Transition Back Into Society

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 6:00 pm

When Alfreidya Webster saw the Skyline Motel on Route 66 in Stroud, she knew it would be the perfect place for her foundation.

“Promise Pointe Foundation is for female and male clients that have been displaced for any numerous reasons,” said Webster.

She started the program in 2008 and gets referrals from state agencies.

“Adult protection services can call me, DHS can call me, Department of Corrections can call me, or Minister’s Alliance can call me,” said Webster.

Once in the program, Promise Pointe will help with clothing, shelter, getting their ID and other necessities, but clients must work and perform 30 hours of community service.

“It has worked pretty much for seventy percent of the clients that we take in, however we get some that we have to send away or dismiss from the program,” said Webster.

“I got out of Mable Bassett in September of last year and the court put me here,” said Ashley, Promise Pointe Foundation client.

Through the program Ashley has thrived, getting her required certifications and holding down a full-time job.

“Promise Pointe is one of the best places you can come to, especially when you’re in a situation and you need that helping hand to lift you up,” said Ashley.

She will move out of the program in thirty days.

“I know she’ll still be a part of my life, because we’ve become that close,” said Webster.

This Sunday, Promise Pointe will host their first ever Hot Vegas Nights Festival to raise money for the foundation.

“It’s really a hot Vegas evening where we bring all the churches together no matter what denomination they are. We have live Christian bands that will be here,” said Webster.

With lots of vendors, crafts, food trucks, and even a Route 66 parade of cars.

“A small population to bring in 3,000 people is a big deal,” said Webster.

A big deal, for a big purpose.

“It’s not a free hand out, it’s the hand up and they definitely do that,” said Ashley.

Now for more information about the foundation or the festival, visit their Facebook page.



