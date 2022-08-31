Bethany Couple In Shock After OG&E Cuts Backyard Tree Down

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 5:46 pm

By: Haley Weger

A Bethany couple returned from work earlier this month to find the only tree in their backyard had been cut down.

It was a shock to Jeremy and Diana Barr who said they had no notice that OG&E was coming to cut down their tree.

It also wasn't just the precedent of the lack of notice, they said there was incredible sentimental meaning behind the tree, and the garden the tree was in the middle of.

Diana said her garden has become her happy place.

“So, we've struggled with infertility for 11 years. This has kind of been my weekend hobby, a lot of my mother's plants and my grandmothers' plants are in this garden," said Diana.

She said she's worked to grow the garden since they moved into their home in 2009, but it has become even more sentimental over the last decade.

“We also have from our miscarriage a cross that was given to us," said Diana.

Earlier this month, the Barrs came home and their, at least, 30-foot tree was cut down all the way to the stump.

"It's just heartbreaking to come home and find it the way that it was- gone with no notice," said Diana.

“We're in this time where she's grieving and I come home and the whole area is just destroyed," said Jeremy.

OG&E confirmed they cut down their tree saying “Since the tree was within five feet of a power pole, the objective was to remove the fast-growing tree to mitigate the impact it would inevitably have on electric service.”

Jeremy said he understands if the tree was blocking the lines, but said he just wanted some notice that they were coming to cut the tree, so he could have talked with them beforehand about other options.

“If you did it, you did it, you had your plans, but to not tell somebody that you're gonna cut a huge tree in their backyard, their only tree that leaves any shade and then mess up all your landscaping and garden that's just not cool with anybody we've talked to and definitely not cool with us," said Jeremy.

"Whenever I talked to OG&E and they said that they would put it back the way that it was. I said, well I would like my stump ground, you know there's nothing I can do and I didn’t choose for this to be done, that definitely needs to happen.”

Diana adds that all the plants she has in her garden are shade plants, and without the tree, they will likely not make it.

"My other complaint is the garden can't be put back the way that it was because all of the plants are shade plants and they've kind of taken that away with the tree," said Diana.

Statement from Aaron Cooper, OG&E Manager of Corporate Communications, on the situation: "On June 29, our contractors noted they contacted the homeowner to remove a fast-growing locust tree that was located under power lines. Since the customer was not present, they left a door card with information. Since the tree was within five feet of a power pole, the objective was to remove the fast-growing tree to mitigate the impact it would inevitably have on electric service. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission requires electric utility companies to provide at least 24-hours’ notice, which our record shows was provided to the customer. We understand that homeowners value their trees, which is why our tree-trimming crews do their best to keep homeowners apprised of work that will be occurring on their property. Managing fast-growing trees and other vegetation near power lines and other equipment is essential to maintaining safe and reliable service for our customers. Our crews follow a vegetation standard and do their best to trim trees; however, depending upon the variety and location of trees, it may be necessary to remove them if they are a risk to power lines. OG&E prunes and removes trees on a four year schedule with certified line-clearance arborists to control the estimated 2.3 million trees growing near overhead power lines throughout our service area. Tall trees, such as maple, should not be planted within 50 feet of an overhead electric line, as they are fast growing and grow to large heights. In most cases, we prune between 10 feet and 14 feet from the electric wires. Maple trees, along with sycamore, hackberry, willow and cottonwood, may need to be cut further back when located under power lines to ensure no growth reaches the electric lines before the next scheduled tree trimming cycle.”

The Barrs said they checked their doorbell camera and saw no sign of anybody coming by their home on that day. They said they also never saw a note left.

“Somebody had taken this sentimental thing from us, and we're having to figure out all the pieces now," said Jeremy.