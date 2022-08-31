Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 8:10 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers.

The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk.

"The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25 mph is half as likely to die as a pedestrian struck at 30 mph," traffic safety educator for the OCSO Christy Yokley said.

The OCSO also found that an extra five miles per hour can only shave a few minutes off a commute.