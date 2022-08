Sunday, August 28th 2022, 10:58 pm

By: News 9

Power OutageThousands Without Power In Oklahoma City Metro Following Severe Storms

Over 8,000 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers are without power Sunday night after severe storms hit the Oklahoma City metro.

According to the OG&E outage map, there are 8,166 customers without power as of 11 p.m.

CLICK HERE to find see which areas are affected and when OG&E estimates power could be restored.

