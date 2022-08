Saturday, August 27th 2022, 8:33 am

By: News 9

Deer Creek Public Schools hosted a lap-a-thon to raise money for a high school student that was involved in a car crash.

The event took place Saturday morning at the middle school track field.

Just before the start of his senior year, Jerrod Haddock got into a car crash that left him with months of recovery.

His cross-country team knew they wanted to help in some way, so they created the event to help Jerrod pay for medical bills.