Rep. Ajay Pittman faces formal investigation by Ethics Commission

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has launched a new formal investigation into Representative Ajay Pittman, stemming from a failed settlement agreement.

By: Amanda Siew

-

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission voted Thursday to launch a new formal investigation into Representative Ajay Pittman (D-OKC) for violating a settlement agreement in an ongoing campaign finance rules violation case.

The representative settled with the Commission in May 2024 for complaints stemming back to as early as 2020. A signed settlement agreement shows Pittman admitted responsibility for the following violations:

Using campaign funds for purchases unrelated to campaign expenses and/or her official duties, Improperly withdrawing $17,858.52 in campaign funds via checking and ATM withdrawals, and personal credit card payments, Inaccurately reporting contributions worth $30,000 in 2020 and $20,000 in 2022, And failing to properly maintain campaign records in 2020 and 2022.

To resolve the matter, Pittman agreed to pay $35,000 in reimbursements and penalties using her personal funds and provide proof to the Commission of the payments, as broken down below:

Reimburse $5,000 to the campaign by May 31, 2024 Reimburse $12,000 to the campaign by May 31, 2025 Reimburse $858.22 to the campaign by May 31, 2026 Pay $17,141.78 in civil penalties by May 31, 2026

In a statement from the Commission’s executive director, Lee Anne Bruce Boone, sent to News 9 on Thursday, the Commission stated Pittman “failed to appropriately tender reimbursement to her campaign fund per the terms of the Settlement and provide proof of such reimbursement” in May 2025.

As a result, the Commission added it will “further audit Pittman’s reporting associated with recent Candidate Committees” and “has expanded its investigation, transitioned the complaint to a formal investigation ... and will proceed with all possible remedies available to the Commission in both cases.”

The Commission voted in their June meeting to pursue prosecution against Pittman in the Oklahoma County District Court. As of Thursday, online court records show a lawsuit has not yet been filed.

The Commission’s complaints and formal investigations are kept confidential unless the board determines the case to be of public interest.

News 9 reached out to Rep. Pittman's office for a statement Friday and is waiting to hear back.

You can read the Commission's full statement regarding the new investigation here.