'Victory over our darkest moment': How a Thunder shirt on a chair at the OKC Memorial illustrates hope

Oklahoma City Thunder's championship season stirs bittersweet emotions—how one family finds connection in sports after the OKC bombing tragedy.

By: Jordan Fremstad

Oklahoma's journey from tragedy to triumph is now forever captured with a photo inside the Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum. Thunder's championship season brought hope for one woman who lost her father 30 years ago.

Sara Sweet thinks about her dad every day.

“He just loved sports so much,” Sweet said. “He loved music.”

Every minute, his memory crosses her mind. No second passes without Sweet imagining what could have been and all the things he’s missed in her family.

“I definitely miss his sense of humor,” Sweet said. “It just breaks my heart that he did not get a chance to know his grandkids.”

Thirty years have passed since William Stephen Williams, who was known as “Steve” by his family, lost his life in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing on April 19, 1995. Williams was 42 years old. For Sweet, the pain of that moment never stops.

“It was tough – and I miss him – I miss him every day,” Sweet said.

Williams worked as a social security supervisor, but Sweet said he worked harder as a father to her and her two sisters.

“I think he really championed us to be our best selves, and he really had high expectations of us,” Sweet said.

Whether it was for the Chicago Cubs, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, or his family, Williams always showed up for his team.

Last month, Sweet took her nephew Eli to Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

“And it was [Eli’s] first ever NBA game,” said Sweet, with a laugh.

Sweet and Eli had the idea to leave a note on Williams’s chair at the Oklahoma City National Memorial. They wrote the note on a Thunder t-shirt, thanking her father for the wisdom he left behind.

DEAR DAD,

Thank you for teaching me to be a good fan — loyal and supportive. I miss you each day, but today is hard. I wish we could cheer on the Thunder together. You would get so much joy from this team. Win or lose, they are the best team, and this is the best city.

LET’S GO THUNDER!

“I’d done it before when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series,” Sweet said. “It made me feel very hopeful, you know.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company brought Sweet more than a championship. This team helped reunite Sweet and her dad through a sport they loved.

“He was in my heart the whole time,” Sweet said. “Win or lose, they’re the best team and this is the best city, and I love them.”

The title also brings peace to a community that rose from the ashes of 1995.

“How uplifting that is to let go of any anger and hate and fear and just embrace the positives in life,” Sweet said.

OKC Thunder photographer Jimmy Do captured the iconic photo of SGA and the team on a championship bus in front of the memorial. The picture froze a moment, and Oklahomans can be proud of forever.

“It shows that we’ve had victory over our darkest moment,” Sweet said. “I’ll take that with me for a long time.”

Sweet continues to honor her father's memory as a member of the Board of Trustees at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. She continues to call OKC home.